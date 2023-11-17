ADB approves $250mn in loans to help stabilise Pakistan's national grid: report

Published On: Fri, 17 Nov 2023 18:00:01 PKT

(Web Desk) - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved $250 million in loans to help Pakistan reinforce the stability of its national grid, Radio Pakistan reported on Friday.

These loans will enable expansion and improvement of the power transmission network in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces. The project will help reinforce the stability of the national grid by increasing its transmission capacity.

In this regard, ADB Director General for Central and West Asia, Yevgeniy Zhukov, said that the project would complement ADB’s ongoing support to the National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC).