IMARAT plans Pakistan's biggest REIT

Updated On: Wed, 08 Nov 2023 20:16:31 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - IMARAT Group, the leading real estate developer in Pakistan, is pleased to announce the establishment of a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) management company (RMC). This is a precursor to IMARAT’s launching its own REIT next year.

The newly established REIT management company will initially incorporate four projects from IMARAT Group’s extensive portfolio of 15 projects. These selected projects demonstrate the Group’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and delivering value to its investors.

Over the next few years, the saleable inventory for these REIT projects is estimated to be worth $1 billion. This significant figure underscores the potential of this venture and the substantial returns it could yield for investors.

“We are excited about this new chapter in our growth story,” said a spokesperson for IMARAT Group.

“The establishment of a REIT management company aligns with our vision to provide diverse and profitable investment opportunities. We believe that this initiative will not only benefit our investors but also contribute positively to the real estate sector and the economy at large.”

IMARAT Group invites all interested parties to explore investment opportunities with its new REIT management company. Further details about the projects included in the REIT will be shared in due course.

About IMARAT Group

IMARAT Group is a leading real estate developer with a diverse portfolio of 15 projects. With a “Passion to Build” philosophy, and the vision to transform Pakistan’s real estate sector, the Group is committed to delivering high-quality, sustainable developments that offer excellent value for investors.

