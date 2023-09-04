Dollar touches record high Rs305.75 in interbank; PSX index surges 349 pts

Dollar touches record high Rs305.75 in interbank; PSX index surges 349 pts

04 September,2023 06:11 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The depreciation of the rupee against the American currency continues as the dollar increased by 0.28 paisa in the interbank market, after which the US currency was being traded at Rs305.75 in the interbank market.

On the first day of the business week, the dollar has increased by 28 paisa in the interbank market, after the US currency was traded at Rs 305. 75 paisa in the interbank market.

It should be remembered that the dollar closed at Rs305. 47 paisa on the last day of the last business week.

On the other hand, in the open market, an increase of Rs2 was seen in the value of greenback, after which the dollar is being sold at Rs333 in the open market.

It should be noted that the value of the dollar has increased by Rs37 in the open market during the caretaker government tenure.

Meanwhile, a positive trend has also been seen in the Pakistan Stock Exchange as100-index is trading at the level of 45,692 points after an increase of 349 points in the market.

