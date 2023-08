China's Shenzhen eases mortgage curbs for first-home purchases

30 August,2023 05:34 pm

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen issued a notice on Wednesday saying it would let people take preferential loans for first-home purchases regardless of their previous credit record from Aug. 31, the second big city to ease the mortgage curbs.