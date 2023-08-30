US commerce secretary rejects Chinese appeal to ease export controls

She rebuffed an appeal by Chinese leaders to reduce US export controls on technology

30 August,2023 03:48 am

BEIJING (AP) — U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said she rebuffed an appeal Tuesday by Chinese leaders to reduce U.S. export controls on technology with possible military uses but the two governments agreed to have experts meet to discuss disputes over protecting trade secrets.

During a visit to revive frosty relations, Raimondo said she conveyed complaints to officials including China’s No. 2 leader, Premier Li Qiang, about Chinese restrictions on U.S. technology companies. She said conditions for foreign companies are getting worse following an expansion of an anti-spying law and raids on consulting firms.

Raimondo joined a series of American officials including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen who have visited Beijing in the past three months. They are trying to restore relations that are at their lowest level in decades due to disputes over technology, security, Taiwan and other issues.

A key Chinese complaint is limits on access to processor chips and other U.S. technology on security grounds. That threatens to hamper the ruling Communist Party’s ambition to develop artificial intelligence and other industries. The curbs crippled the smartphone business of Huawei Technologies Ltd., China’s first global tech brand.

“Their asks were to reduce export controls on technology” with possible military uses and to retract an order by President Joe Biden that restricts U.S. investment in Chinese companies that might be involved in military development, Raimondo said.

“Of course, I said no,” Raimondo said. “We don’t negotiate on matters of national security.”

The two governments agreed Monday to exchange information about U.S. export controls. Raimondo said Washington hopes that “will increase compliance.”

Meanwhile, the two governments agreed to have experts meet to “start to resolve trade secrets issues,” Raimondo said.

“That is one of the big things I hear constantly from business, protection of trade secrets,” she told reporters.

Earlier, Raimondo met with Premier Li, who appealed for “concrete actions” by Washington to improve relations, a reference to Chinese pressure for changes in U.S. policy on Taiwan, technology and other issues.

“We do hope that the U.S. side will work in the same direction as the Chinese side, show sincerity and take concrete actions,” Li said.

Raimondo said the meeting, which the American Embassy earlier said would be a 10-minute “courtesy call,” lasted one hour and 15 minutes.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s government is trying to revive investor interest in China and reassure foreign companies as part of efforts to reverse an economic slump. Raimondo said, however, she didn’t discuss the Chinese economy during her meetings and didn’t get the sense her Chinese counterparts were motivated by the downturn.