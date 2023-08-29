Rupee continues downward slide, falls by Rs1.5 against dollar in interbank

29 August,2023 07:07 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The rise in the value of the greenback against the Pakistani rupee continues on Tuesday as the dollar crossed the level of Rs303.

On the second day of the business week, the value of dollar went up by Rs1.5 in the interbank market, after which the dollar closed at Rs303.5 mark in the interbank market.

It may be recalled that at the end of the last business day, the dollar closed at Rs302 in the interbank.

The dollar touched an all-time high in the open market with the dollar trading at Rs321 in the open market after gaining Rs2.

It should be noted that during the caretaker government tenure, the price of the US currency increased by Rs25 in the open market.

