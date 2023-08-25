PKR continues depreciating against dollar in interbank

Business Business PKR continues depreciating against dollar in interbank

The local currency is being traded at Rs300.75 in the early trading session

25 August,2023 10:49 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Pakistan rupee conitnued depreciating against the US dollar on Friday, exerting further pressure on currency exchange rates.

The local currency was being traded at Rs300.75 in the interbank market after losing Rs0.53 against the greenback during the early trading hours.

On Thursday, the rupee plunged to record low against the US dollar, as it settled at 300.22.

More to follow.....