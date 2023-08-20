Subsidy! Gone with the Wind? Massive hike in flour price at utility stores

The coalition govt had allocated the required amount for subsidy

ISLAMABAD (PPI/Web Desk) – The caretaker government has massively increased the flour prices at utility stores across Pakistan, says a report, notwithstanding the fact that the coalition government had allocated a huge sum for the purpose.

So the price of a 20kg flour bag has increased by Rs1,544 whereas the 10kg hiked by Rs772. It means the price of 20kg bag is hiked from Rs1,296 to Rs2,840 and of the 10kg bag to Rs1,420.

The move means the masses in Pakistan now has refuge to escape from the record-high inflation as the food prices are skyrocketing while the government is also increasing the fuel, electricity and gas prices.

Earlier, the 20kg flour bag price was jacked up to Rs2,900 in the open market of the provincial capital of Punjab.

On the other hand, the price of 40kg wheat bag has crossed Rs4,800 in the open market after an increase of Rs50.

Due to the increase in the wheat price, the 20kg bag of flour was sold by shopkeepers at Rs2,930 while the 10kg bag is being sold at Rs1,470 in Lahore.

However, the Punjab secretary good said his team was monitoring the activities of the ‘wheat mafia’ and a crackdown had been initiated by the district administration across the province.

It may be noted here that flour prices in Karachi scaled a new peak of Rs3200 per 20-kg bag.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, flour in Karachi costs more than the price of the commodity in Islamabad and Punjab.

The data shows that Karachi witnessed a surge of Rs200 in the price of a 20kg bag of flour, increasing the rates to Rs3,200. Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, the 20kg bag was available at Rs3,040 after an increase of Rs140.

