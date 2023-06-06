Russian oil couldn't reach Oman on May 27

Crude oil is expected to reach Omani port on June 11

06 June,2023 08:05 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - All calculations regarding the arrival of one hundred thousand tons of crude oil from Russia to Pakistan reportedly proved to be wrong as the ship, which was expected to reach Oman on May 27, could not make it there yet.

It is expected to reach on June 11 now.

Federal Minister for Petroleum had claimed that a cargo ship carrying Russian oil would reach Oman and from there, smaller ships would transport the crude oil to Pakistan's Port Qasim.

Ministry of Petroleum Division Musadik Malik said that a Russian ship would transport crude oil to Oman and from there, smaller ships carrying the oil will reach Pakistan's Port Qasim. The Federal Minister had said that it would take approximately two weeks for the Russian oil to reach Pakistan via Oman, but these claims have been found to be incorrect.

The initial estimates for bringing one hundred thousand tons of crude oil from Russia were based on wrong information.

An official from the government department informed the media that a ship carrying Russian crude oil would reach the Oman port on June 11.