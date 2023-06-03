Western journalists won't get accreditation for Russian economic forum

03 June,2023 06:17 pm

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Saturday that journalists from "unfriendly countries" would not be allowed into the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, which President Vladimir Putin has used to showcase the Russian economy to global investors.

"It has indeed been decided this time not to accredit publications from unfriendly countries to the SPIEF," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS, using the acronym for the forum which is held annually in Russia's former imperial capital.

"Interest in SPIEF is always great, all other journalists will work on the site," Peskov said. "Unfriendly countries" is a definition used by Moscow to describe those who have sanctioned it over the war in Ukraine.

Reuters' Moscow bureau was told by the organisers of the forum on Friday that accreditation for its journalists had been cancelled after receiving an earlier confirmation of accreditation on Thursday.

Reuters sought written clarification but none has been issued yet.