May 2023: PSX loses Rs12.8bn amidst economic downturn

Business Business May 2023: PSX loses Rs12.8bn amidst economic downturn

Value of rupee showed negative signs in May

02 June,2023 07:09 pm

LAHORE (Dunya Investigation Cell) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange lost Rs12.8 billion in May 2023 with the total volume now standing at Rs27.7 trillion.

The value of rupee continued to show negative signs in May and, resultantly, the total volume in that month reduced to Rs22.1 billion from 21.9 billion.

In May 2023, the KSE 100 index lost 250 points and KSE 30 index lost 696 points. However, the worst points reduction happened on May 9 when the KSE 100 index lost 256 points with the investors losing Rs57.7 billion.

On the other hand, May 29 was positive for investors when they had profit of Rs53.4 billion due to KSE100 index gaining 376 points.

Likewise, the business environment remained positive for 12 days while the situation was negative for 10 days.

It should be noted that in the previous five months, the KSE100 gained 910 points while KSE30 index lost 156 points with the total volume of investment now standing at Rs62.7 trillion from Rs65.8 trillion due to the loss of Rs2.23 trillion.



