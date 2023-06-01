YoY: Sindh Revenue Board collection surges 28pc to Rs18bn in May

YoY: Sindh Revenue Board collection surges 28pc to Rs18bn in May

The Board collected Rs161.3bn in the first 11 months of FY23

01 June,2023 03:31 pm

KARACHI (Web Desk) - The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) collected 28.2 per cent more revenue (R18.01 billion) in May 2023 as compared to Rs14.05bn collected in the corresponding month of 2022, official statistics show.

The Board collected Rs161.3bn in the first 11 months of FY23 as compared to the collection of Rs131.8bn during the same period of last fiscal, posting a revenue growth of 22.4pc Year-on-Year (YoY.

“The SRB accomplished this remarkable performance despite the ongoing adverse effects of floods, overall economic slowdown and low GDP growth,” read a statement issued by the SRB.

“This success is attributed to the cooperation of the taxpayers, the continuous support from the Sindh government and the efforts of SRB officers and staff.”

According to Board, it remains focused to achieve the assigned revenue target of Rs180bn for the current financial year 2022-23.