Business Business Is Pakistan going to miss tax collection target?

FBR has to cover a massive gap of Rs1,446 in June

01 June,2023 11:01 am

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – It seems Pakistan won’t be able to meet the tax collection target for the ongoing fiscal year as there is a gap of Rs1,446 billion that must be covered in June. It means tax collection during the July-May period of the year 2023-24 stands at Rs6.194.

Given a target of Rs7.64 trillion for the year 2023-24, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) could only manage Rs572 billion in taxes during May. However, the FBR is yet to release the latest official figures.

The news comes as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is persistently demanding the government to meet the agreed figures about tax collection as well as external financing. It means the FBR’s performance can the budget deficit.

And the government could face a huge challenge to prepare the upcoming budget given the statement given by IMF Mission Chief Nathan Porter’s recent statement and the resultant reaction by Minister of State Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha.

“We take note of recent political developments, and while we do not comment on domestic politics, we do hope that a peaceful way forward is found in line with the Constitution and the rule of law,” Porter said in a statement on Tuesday.

But Dr Pasha on Wednesday censured the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over its “interference” in Pakistan's internal matters, describing it “extraordinary”. Pakistan’s conduct was in line with the law, the state minister said.

However, Dr Pasha confirmed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif contacted IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and assured her that Pakistan would meet all the obligations.

When asked about Pakistan’s plan of action in case it fails to convince the fund before the expiry of the programme on June 30, she said the finance ministry was not sitting with its eyes closed.

“There is always a Plan B but out priority is to revive the IMF programme,” Dr Pasha said, adding that the delay in agreement was not in the interests of both Pakistan and the IMF.

The world’s top lender allowed Pakistan to give targeted subsidy to the poor, she said, explaining the government stance.

It is important to note that the shortfall comes despite the fact that the government had slapped additional taxes of Rs170 billion through a mini-budget.