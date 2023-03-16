Pakistan's foreign reserves reach at $9.846bn

16 March,2023 10:57 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves further rise to US$ 9,846.8 million during the week ended on March 10, 2023.

In a statement issued here Thursday, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) stated that reserves held by the central bank increased by US$ 18 million to US$ 4,319.1 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were at US$ 5,527.7 million.

In the previous week ended on March 03, the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country was US$ 9,754 million. Among them, the foreign reserves held by the SBP were US$ 4,301 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were US$ 5,453 million.