Dollar appreciates 40 paise in interbank

In the open market, the dollar is being traded at Rs285.50

16 March,2023 12:21 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The US dollar recorded a marginal gain against the local unit, appreciating Rs0.40 during the early hours of trading on Thursday.

At around 11:21am, the rupee was being quoted at 283.25, with an increase of Re0.40 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

A day earlier, the rupee remained under pressure against the greenback, settling at 282.85 in the inter-bank market on Wednesday, a decline of Re0.56 or 0.2 per cent.

