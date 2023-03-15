Going unabated Honda Atlas jacks up car prices once again

Business Business Going unabated Honda Atlas jacks up car prices once again

The company has already increased prices of various models more than once in the last few months

15 March,2023 09:46 am

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Having no respite for customers, Honda Atlas Cars Ltd (HACL) has one again increased the prices of various models to pass on the impact of exchange rate and seven per cent hike in general sales tax to 25pc on 1,400cc vehicles and above.

In an official announcement, Honda City MT 1.2L, CVT 1.2L, CVT 1.5L, Asp MT 1.5L and Asp CVT 1.5L now carry new rates of Rs4.799 million, Rs4.929m, Rs5.549m, Rs5.759m and Rs5.979m as compared to Rs4.579m, Rs4.729m, Rs5.019m, Rs5.229m and Rs5.419m.

The new prices of BR-V CVTS, HRV-VTI, HRV-VTI S, Honda Civic 1.5L CVT, 1.5L Oriel M CVT and RS 1.5L LL CVT are Rs6.529m, Rs7.899m, Rs8.199m, Rs8.599m, Rs8.949m and Rs10.199m as compared to Rs5.949m, Rs7.199m, Rs7.399m, Rs7.779m, Rs8.099m and Rs9.199m.

Last week, Indus Motor Company (IMC) and Lucky Motor Company also jacked up the prices of their vehicles.