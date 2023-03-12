Iran's oil exports hit highest level since reimposition of US sanctions

This represents 190m more oil barrels exported compared to the period March 2021 to March 2022

12 March,2023 01:21 pm

DUBAI (REUTERS) - Iran’s oil exports have reached its highest level in the past four years amid US sanctions, the country’s Oil Minister Javad Owji said on Sunday according to semi-official Tasnim news agency.

“We exported 83 million more oil barrels since 21st March 2022 compared to the same period last year.

This represents 190 million more oil barrels exported compared to the period March 2021 to March 2022,“ Owji said.