LMC increases car prices due to Sales Tax hike

KIA automobiles with engines larger than 1,400cc will face price hike from Rs300,000-Rs590,000

12 March,2023 02:55 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Lucky Motor Company (LMC) has passed on the impact of the recent rise in sales tax, from 18 percent to 25 percent, on KIA automobiles with engines larger than 1,400cc.

The new ex-factory pricing are effective from March 8, 2023, LMC noted in a revised price list with dealers. The company said that the sales tax rate increased from 18 percent to 25 percent in accordance with the SRO 297(I)2023 dated March 8, 2023.

The price increases vary from Rs300,000 to Rs590,000.

Stonic EX and EX+ now cost Rs5.2 million and Rs5.73 million, respectively, as a result of the increase.

Sportage Alpha is now priced at Rs7.05 million, Rs7.79 million, and Rs8.39 million, respectively, for FWD and AWD.

Sorento 2.4L FWD, 2.4L AWD, and 3.5L FWD cost, respectively, Rs9.54 million, Rs10.39 million, and Rs10.39 million.

