Delegations of World Bank, ADB, AFD calls on MD NTDC

Business Business Delegations of World Bank, ADB, AFD calls on MD NTDC

Delegations of World Bank, ADB, AFD calls on MD NTDC

07 March,2023 07:36 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Three delegations of World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Agence Française de Developpement (AFD) called on Managing Director NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan separately here at WAPDA House Lahore to review the progress of various ongoing and upcoming projects.

The foreign delegations of the lenders along with PMU NTDC teams briefed Managing Director NTDC about the developments and challenges of foreign funded projects included in NTMP-I (WB), MFF-II program (ADB) and proposed projects for AFD's loan, i.e., 500 kV Sialkot, 500 kV Vehari and 220 kV Arifwala Substations.

Managing Director NTDC emphasized that these development projects need to be completed in time to meet the increasing demand of electricity of respective areas.

He urged for modernization of NTDC grid system by utilizing the modern supervisory control systems. He further asked the delegates to work with NTDC teams for taking a step towards implementation of smart grids in NTDC. Sharing of technical knowledge on emerging technologies in the power sector and training of NTDC engineers also came under discussion.



