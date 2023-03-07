S&P 500 ends slightly higher ahead of Powell testimony, upcoming data

Business Business S&P 500 ends slightly higher ahead of Powell testimony, upcoming data

Market is in holding pattern because this week will be crucial to shedding light on economy, Tunkel

07 March,2023 06:05 am

(Reuters) - As investors prepared for this week's hearing from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and the February employment data, the S&P 500 made little movement on Monday, settling just above its session low.

The indices appeared considerably stronger earlier in the day when the Nasdaq (.IXIC) briefly gained more than 1% before gradually giving up its gains. Apple Inc. (AAPL.O), creator of the iPhone, received the greatest lift after Goldman Sachs began covering it with a "buy" recommendation.

Nevertheless, following statistics revealed that new orders for American-made goods decreased less than anticipated in January, the rates on 10-year Treasury notes and the 2-year Treasuries yield gave up previous gains.

As bond yields increase, the value of expected future cash flows decreases, which has a negative impact on equity values, especially those of growth and technology firms.

Irene Tunkel, top U.S. equities strategist for Citigroup, stated: "The market is in a holding pattern because this week will be crucial to shedding light on what's happening with the U.S. economy."

BCA Research in New York will closely monitor the U.S. non-farm payrolls report for February, which is scheduled to be released on Friday.

"Because they are concerned about what the Fed will do, people are concerned about the jobs figure and other economic indicators. In the end, everything leads to the Fed."

According to Shawn Cruz, chief trading strategist at TD Ameritrade in Chicago, investors' enthusiasm had already been muted by Monday's news because anticipated Fed rate rises were their main concern.

The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 12.59 points, or 0.11%, to 11,676.41 while the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 2.72 points, or 0.07%, to close at 4,048.36 points. To reach 33,429.66, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) increased by 38.69 points, or 0.12%.

As Powell appears before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday, investors will be watching for hints about the Fed's trajectory for rate increases in the future. Strong economic indicators since Powell's previous speech and higher-than-expected inflation have sparked worries that the Fed would increase rates sooner than anticipated or leave them there for longer.

Investors anticipate at least three further 25-basis-point increases this year, with interest rates peaking at 5.44% by September from their current level of 4.67%.

After Silvergate Capital Corp.'s (SI.N) decision to shut down its cryptocurrency payments network and cast doubt on its capacity to continue operations, shares of firms involved in cryptocurrencies saw volatility.

