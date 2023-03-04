Oil prices fall as UAE debates OPEC exit

Record US oil exports result in lower gain, market ignores US building crude stock for tenth week

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Friday as the Wall Street Journal reported that the United Arab Emirates were debating whether to exit the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and pump additional oil.

At 1412 GMT, Brent oil futures had dropped $1.57, or 1.8%, to $83.18 per barrel. At $76.64, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for the United States were down $1.52, or 1.9%.

Strong Chinese economic statistics earlier this week had supported expectations for an increase in oil consumption, but those gains were all but undone on Friday.

"The WSJ article served as the catalyst, raising worries that it would have an influence on the OPEC+ output (reduction) arrangement. The two nations with large capacity spare are the UAE and Saudi Arabia, according to UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

According to a private sector survey released on Friday, activity in China's services industry grew at its quickest rate in six months in February as demand was rekindled by the lifting of harsh COVID-19 restrictions.

China's manufacturing activity increased last month at its quickest rate in more than a decade, supporting predictions of a resurgence in gasoline consumption. This month, China is expected to acquire more Russian oil by ship than ever before.

The biggest oil importer in the world is targeting as high as 6% growth by 2023, according to individuals involved in policy deliberations, who spoke with Reuters this week.

According to PVM analyst Stephen Brennock, "those banking on higher oil prices are reveling in the afterglow of the favorable economic data out of China.

While record U.S. oil exports resulted in a lower gain than in prior weeks, the market generally ignored the United States building its crude stock for the tenth consecutive week.

The Russian government's proposal to further curtail oil exports in March also supported price growth.

When the dollar weakens over the course of the next year, holders of other currencies will be able to purchase oil priced in dollars at a lower price, according to economists surveyed by Reuters.

In terms of central banks, hawkish signals are still coming from the European Central Bank, with Governing Council member Pierre Wunsch stating that if underlying inflation stays strong, the key interest rate might increase as high as 4%.

