Higher interest rates expectations help increased US equities

04 March,2023 02:48 am

NEW YORK (Reuters) - US equities increased as Treasury yields paused following a week-long rise that was prompted by concerns that the Federal Reserve will maintain higher interest rates longer to combat persistent inflation.

The latest economic statistics indicated growing raw material costs and a robust job market, but also indicated that the U.S. central bank has yet to observe the expected impact of its policy tightening measures on inflation, which has resulted in a tumultuous start to March for Wall Street indexes.

After reaching a four-month high in the previous session, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield decreased on Friday, although it remained over the 4% mark.

According to Guido Petrelli, CEO of Merlin Investor, "investors are still open for the upcoming Fed meeting to come up with a 25 basis point raise," which is what is fueling the optimism despite the fresh data we received in contrast to January.

"The market will remain volatile in March until we have solid evidence on the economy slowing down but without raising concerns of a recession,"

Raphael Bostic, president of the Atlanta Fed, gave investors a break on Thursday by stating that the economy may not feel the effects of higher rates until this spring, which he used as justification for the Fed to continue its "steady" quarter-point rate rises.

Recent economic statistics, together with hawkish remarks from Fed members, have led traders to price in at least three further 25 basis point rate rises this year, with the peak interest rate expected to be 5.43% by September, up from the current 4.66%.

The chances of a larger rate increase of 50 basis points in March were only 20%, but investors are waiting to see if the Fed will act decisively later this month based on statistics on monthly payrolls and consumer prices.

A barometer of services sector activity in February slipped to 54.5 from 55.2 in January, according to the Institute for Supply Management survey, which is scheduled at 10:00 a.m. ET. Later in the day, Bostic and the president of the Fed Dallas are among the central bank representatives slated to speak.

At 9:42 a.m. ET, the Nasdaq Composite was up 72.54 points, or 0.63%, at 11,535.52, the S&P 500 was up 18.74 points, or 0.47%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 79.56 points, or 0.24%, at 33,083.13.

There were advances in nine out of the 11 major S&P sectors, with the technology and communication services indices setting the pace.

As Morgan Stanley predicted that the stock may increase by more than 20% this year because to prospective hardware subscriptions, Apple Inc. climbed 1.9%. After forecasting revenue and earnings for the current quarter below Wall Street expectations due to a persistent decline in PC demand, Dell Technologies Inc. saw a 0.9% decline.

After reporting a lower-than-anticipated first-quarter profit and predicting sales below analysts' expectations, Marvell Technology Inc. saw a 9% decline. After a positive full-year profit projection from the laptop manufacturer, Hewlett Packard Enterprise saw a 2.1% increase.

As the chipmaker predicted second-quarter sales will exceed analysts' projections due to greater expenditures in AI, Broadcom Inc. surged by 4.3%. On the NYSE and the Nasdaq, advancing issues outpaced declining ones by a ratio of 2.98 to 1 and 1.67 to 1, respectively. The Nasdaq posted 36 new highs and 18 new lows, compared to the S&P index's 14 new 52-week highs and two new lows.

