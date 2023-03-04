Market optimism on monetary tightening leads commodity prices hike at TSX

Business Business Market optimism on monetary tightening leads commodity prices hike at TSX

Bank of Canada anticipated to pause monetary tightening as first major central bank

04 March,2023 02:45 am

TORONTO (Reuters) - Market optimism was bolstered by expectations of a slowdown in the Bank of Canada's monetary tightening in addition to materials stocks leading the way as commodity prices increased on Friday.

The S&P/TSX composite index of the Toronto Stock Exchange was up 99.49 points, or 0.49 percent, at 20,436.7 at 10:12 a.m. ET. The minerals industry increased by 0.6 percent, following the rise in copper and gold prices as encouraging economic statistics from China's main consumer lifted expectations for demand.

The Bank of Canada is anticipated to pause monetary tightening as the first major central bank, keeping interest rates at their present level of 4.5 percent until the end of the year before beginning to reduce them in January 2024.

About 30 percent of the TSX is made up of the financial sector, which increased 0.4 percent. The TSX recorded weekly gains of 1.2 percent after a choppy February, marking its highest performance in seven weeks. While encouraging economic statistics from China allayed concerns about a global economic downturn the index is on course to end three consecutive weekly drops.

After Equinor's announcement that it will pay $850 million to purchase the energy company's British oil and gas division, Suncor Energy witnessed a 0.8 percent increase in share price. After exceeding expectations for sales and profitability in the fourth quarter, Sleep Country Canada Holdings increased 6.4 percent. The retailer's industry, consumer discretionary, increased by 0.7 percent.

As a result of fewer intentions for single-family and multi-family components in the residential sector statistics indicated that the value of construction permits decreased by four percent in January compared to the previous month.

