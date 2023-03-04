India's central bank imposes Rs30.7 million fine to Amazon Pay

Fine imposed for failing to follow guidelines for prepaid payment instruments, KYC regulations

04 March,2023 02:44 am

NEW DELHI (Web Desk) - The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has fined Amazon Pay Private Limited Rs30.7 million ($374,770) for failing to follow guidelines for prepaid payment instruments and Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations.

The RBI stated in a statement that the action was taken due to a lack of regulatory compliance and was not meant to question the legality of any agreements or transactions the firm had with its clients.

An Amazon spokeswoman stated that the firm was still dedicated to following legal requirements and upholding compliance. The spokeswoman said, "We continue to work closely with the authorities to express our commitment with them.”

