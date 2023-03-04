US puts Pakistani, Chinese firms to trade blacklist

Restriction goes after businesses in China and Pakistan for supporting problematic ballistic missile programs

04 March,2023 01:09 am

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration has placed 37 firms to a trade blacklist including Pakistani and subsidiaries of the Chinese cloud computing giant Inspur and the genomics company BGI.

The restriction went after businesses in China and Pakistan for supporting problematic ballistic missile programs, particularly Pakistan’s, and targeted businesses in China and Myanmar for violating human rights, Reuters has reported.

BGI Research and BGI Tech Solutions (Hong Kong) were added by the Commerce Department in response to claims that the companies constituted a serious danger of aiding Chinese government monitoring. Commerce Department is in charge of export restrictions.

The collecting and analysis of genetic data by these organizations presents a major danger of diversion to China’s military projects, the report stated.

Commerce expanded the list by 26 additional Chinese firms making it difficult for the targeted businesses to obtain shipments of products from US suppliers. The additions included a number of companies that were claimed to be supplying or seeking to supply an Iranian company that was under sanctions as well as three companies in Russia, Belarus and Taiwan that Commerce claimed were funding Russia’s military.

Assistant Secretary of Commerce Department Thea Kendler said in a statement, “When we identify businesses that represent a national security or foreign policy risk for the United States, we add them to the Entity List to guarantee we can investigate their transactions.”

Washington and Beijing, which have been engaged in a technological battle for years, are expected to intensify their animosity against one another as a result of the most recent additions to the trade blacklist.

China has refuted any wrongdoing. At the time, BGI refuted all accusations of impropriety.

