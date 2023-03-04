Moody's reduces five Pakistani banks' rating

Business Business Moody's reduces five Pakistani banks' rating

Banks' long-term foreign currency CRRs and BCAs downgraded by rating agency to Caa3

04 March,2023 01:06 am

NEW YORK (Web Desk) - Moody’s Investors Service reduced the long-term deposit ratings of five Pakistani banks on Friday from Caa1 to Caa3. The banks include United Bank Limited (UBL), Habib Bank Limited (HBL), Muslim Commercial Bank Limited (MCB), National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and Allied Bank Limited (ABL).

The five banks’ long-term foreign currency Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) were also reduced by Moody’s, moving from Caa1 to Caa3.

The rating agency downgraded the five banks’ Baseline Credit Assessments (BCAs) to Caa3 from Caa1 as part of the same rating action. As a result, the five banks’ local currency long-term CRRs were also downgraded to Caa2 from B3 and their long-term Counterparty Risk Assessments were also downgraded to Caa2 from B3.

Nevertheless, the rating agency stated in a statement that the outlook on the long-term bank deposit ratings for all institutions has been altered from negative to stable. Given the relationship between sovereign and bank credit risk the government’s Caa3 rating effectively imposes restrictions on the standalone credit profiles and ratings of these banks, Moody’s said.

The Government of Pakistan’s issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings were earlier this week downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1 reflecting Moody’s judgement that Pakistan’s increasingly precarious financial and external situation considerably increases default risks.

According to Moody’s, the downgrade of the long-term ratings of five Pakistani banks reflects: (1) a weakening operating environment, as evidenced by the company’s downgrading of the country’s Macro Profile to “Very Weak” from “Very Weak+”; and (2) a high degree of interdependence between the sovereign’s weakened creditworthiness and the banks’ balance sheets, given the banks’ sizeable holdings of so-called toxic assets.

The rating agency said that the culmination of these elements together with the high interest rates will erode consumer trust and jeopardize borrowers’ ability to repay their debts.

