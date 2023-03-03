'Expected IMF deal': KSE-100 gains more than 400 points

The benchmark KSE-100 index gained 443.22 points

03 March,2023 12:22 pm

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Shares at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) surged by over 400 points on Friday after Finance Minister Ishaq Dar pinned expectations that the government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would reach an agreement next week.

The benchmark KSE-100 index gained 443.22 points, or 1.09 per cent, to reach 41,114.10 points at 11:40am. The KSE-100 closed at 40,670.88 points on Thursday.

The bullish sentiments at the PSX followed 'visible' appreciation of Rs8.34 in the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar today.

