Flooding, lower ringgit cause palm oil prices at highest levels since November

03 March,2023 05:00 am

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures surged to a higher level than they have in more than three months supported by flooding concerns, a weaker ringgit and traders evaluating the effects of India removing duty-free import restrictions for sunflower oil.

At 4,293 ringgit ($959.76) a ton, the benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange increased by 111 ringgit, or 2.65%, to reach its highest closing price since November 8.

As months of heavy rain continue to hammer Malaysia, more than 27,000 flood victims there have been evacuated, according to state agency Bernama.

Trade manager at the Mumbai-based company Kantilal Laxmichand & Co. Mitesh Saiya said that flooding in Malaysia and Indonesia have affected the quality of crude palm oil and interrupted supply amid constant demand from important markets India and Europe.

While the Black Sea grains corridor is having issues, there are also concerns regarding sunflower oil deliveries from Ukraine, he continued.

The Black Sea grain agreement, which permits grain to be safely shipped from Ukrainian ports, was extended on Wednesday, but Russia indicated it would only do so if the interests of its own agricultural producers were taken into consideration.

