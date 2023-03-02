S&P, Nasdaq weak as manufacturing stokes Fed concerns

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined for a second consecutive day on Wednesday as Treasury rates increased as remarks from Federal Reserve governors backed a hawkish policy stance and manufacturing data suggested inflation is likely to remain persistently high.

After news that US manufacturing shrank in February and raw material costs rose last month, according to the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) report, the yield on 10-year notes surpassed 4% for the first time since November, reaching a high of 4.01%.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which normally swings in tandem with expectations for interest rates, increased the next day after reaching 4.904%, its highest level since 2007. At 4.881%, it was recently up 8.4 basis points.

He added, "It is simply another piece of evidence we have seen over the past couple of weeks that inflation is proving stickier than what most people predicted in January," and that it's probable the Fed will raise interest rates.

According to the bond market recently, there is a bigger likelihood that the Fed would lift the terminal rate to a level near 6%, Saglimbene continued.

The S&P 500 dropped 18.76 points, or 0.47%, to 3,951.39, while the Nasdaq down 76.06 points, or 0.66%, to 11,379.48. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 5.14 points, or 0.02%, to 32,661.84.

Fed funds futures indicated that traders increased their wagers that the U.S. central bank will increase its benchmark rate from its current range of 4.5%-4.75% to a range of 5.5%-5.75% by September.

Prior to its investor day event, Tesla saw a loss of 1.43%. According to sources familiar with the idea, the electric car manufacturer is getting ready to restructure the manufacturing of its best-selling Model Y, according to Reuters.

After casting doubt on its capacity to stay in business and announcing intentions to cut expenditure as it gets ready for a fall vaccination campaign, Novavax saw a 25.92% decline. 11.00 billion shares were traded on U.S. exchanges, compared to the 11.39 billion average for the whole session for the previous 20 trading days.

