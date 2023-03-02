UBS fails in attempt to block Chinese businessman's $500 million UK lawsuit

We lost $500 million investment after UBS forcibly sold "H-shares" in July 2015, claims Guo Wengui

(Reuters) - After a Swiss bank's most recent attempt to get the case dismissed was denied by an appeals court on Wednesday, UBS now faces a $500 million lawsuit in London that was filed by an exiled Chinese billionaire.

Guo Wengui, a former millionaire also known as Kwok Ho Wan, and his firm Ace Decade are suing the London office of Switzerland's largest bank for an indirect investment in Chinese brokerage Haitong Securities.

Guo claims that Ace Decade and he almost completely lost their $500 million investment after UBS forcibly sold "H-shares" amid a market crash in July 2015.

The London Court of Appeal heard UBS's claim last month that Guo and Ace Decade could only file their action against the bank in Switzerland, which the lower court had already rejected.

Nevertheless, UBS's appeal was rejected in a written decision issued on Wednesday. UBS has already informed a lower court that all of the accusations are false. An inquiry for comments was not immediately answered by counsel for Guo and Ace Decade.

Guo, who requested individual bankruptcy protection in the US in February 2022, did not have legal counsel present at the hearing last month. His U.S. bankruptcy trustee informed the court in writing that he had a neutral stance towards the appeal.

David Quest, an attorney for UBS, urged the Court of Appeal to reverse a lower court decision allowing the case to be heard in London on the grounds that the investment was made and the advice was given in China.

The harm done to Ace Decade and Guo happened in London when the H-shares... were sold by UBS London, according to Judge Geoffrey’s' written decision on Wednesday.

The allegations unquestionably resulted from UBS London's practices, he said in the decision. "UBS London played a key role in the incidents that gave rise to the claim and the damage alleged."

