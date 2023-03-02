US crude stockpiles increase for tenth consecutive week

Oil exports prevented a larger gain than in previous weeks, EIA

02 March,2023 02:36 am

NEW YORK (Reuters) - American crude oil stockpiles increased for the tenth consecutive week reaching their highest level since May 2021 but record US crude oil exports prevented a larger gain than in previous weeks, US Energy Information Administration (EIA) data released stated on Wednesday.

In contrast to experts' predictions in a Reuters poll for a 500,000-barrel increase crude stocks increased by 1.2 million barrels in the week ending February 24 to reach 480.2 million barrels.

UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said that a record 5.6 million barrels per day of US oil exports last week led to a lesser increase than in prior weeks due to widening US crude and Brent crude gaps. According to EIA, net US oil imports decreased by 1.15 million bpd, the smallest amount ever.

"The record exports helped keep oil supply in check," observed Price Group analyst Phil Flynn. The amount of crude stockpiles at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub increased by 307,000 barrels in the previous week, according to the EIA. Refinery utilisation rates decreased by 0.1 percentage point last week while daily crude runs decreased by 31,000 barrels due to a severe maintenance season, according to the EIA.

According to the EIA, US gasoline inventories decreased by 900,000 barrels in the last week to 239.2 million barrels, which is lower than experts' predicted increase of 500,000 barrels. In contrast to expectations for a 500,000-barrel decline, distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, increased by 0.2 million barrels in the week to 122.1 million barrels, its highest level since January 2022, according to EIA data.

