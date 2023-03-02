Feds likely to raise rate above 5.5% by September

Probability of interest rate increases priced into rate-futures contracts, chances of cuts decrease

02 March,2023 01:35 am

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - While a widely-watched data indicated modest upward pricing pressures in manufacturing last month, traders of futures linked to the Federal Reserve's policy rate increased their bets on Wednesday that the US central bank will raise its benchmark rate to a range of 5.5%-5.75% by September.

The probability of interest rate increases at each of the Fed's upcoming meetings is presently priced into the rate-futures contracts while the chances of rate cuts later this year is decreasing.

Currently, the fed funds rate is 4.5%.4.75%.

