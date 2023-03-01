PKR loses Rs3.50 against dollar in intra-day trade

The dollar is being traded at Rs267 in the open market.

01 March,2023 12:47 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The Pakistani rupee lost Rs3.50 against the US dollar during intra-day trade on Wednesday.

At around 12:45, the rupee was being quoted at 265 against the greenback.

The rupee had ended its four-session gaining spree against the US dollar on Tuesday, settling at 261.5 after depreciation of 0.60 per cent in the inter-bank market.