Wall Street heads for big weekly drop as investors sweat rate hikes

25 February,2023 01:55 am

NEW YORK (Reuters) - As investors braced for more aggressive rate rises from the Federal Reserve to combat sticky inflation Wall Street's major indexes fell on Friday on track for its largest weekly decline of 2023.

All three indices were expected to lose three percent or less each week with the blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average on pace to lose the most each week in the past five weeks. After a solid month in January equities have declined this month as a barrage of economic reports have increased concerns that the US Central Bank may need to maintain higher interest rates for longer.

According to data released on Friday the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed's favored inflation indicator increased by 0.6 percent in January after increasing by just 0.2 percent in December.

"Both the headline and core PCE levels well exceeded forecasts. The fact that the data has been really robust since the most recent Fed meeting is what concerns us the most," the Cetera Investment Management's chief investment officer Gene Goldman said, adding, "The Fed probably would have hiked by 50 basis points at the last meeting if they had this data and the news conference's tone would have been very different."

Traders of futures traders increased their bets on at least three further rate rises this year with the top rate predicted to be in the range of 5.25%–5.5% by June. In order to effectively contain inflation the Fed should raise interest rates above what is required, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said.

The S&P 500 dropped below 3,980 points and briefly threatened 3,940 points. While the Dow fell beneath its 100 day moving average of 32,937 points after spending this week below its 50 day level, the Nasdaq Composite did slide below its 200 day level of 11,406 points.

At 2.02 pm ET, the Nasdaq Composite sank 224.62 points or 1.94 percent to 11,365.78, the S&P 500 lost 51.16 points or 1.28 percent to 3,961.16 and the Dow slid 370.57 points or 1.12 percent to 32,783.34.

All 11 of the main S&P sectors declined with consumer discretionary and technology among the worst losers. The stock of communication services dropped 1.6 percent putting it on pace to suffer its worst losing streak since a six-session slide in August.

While Treasury rates increased megacap stocks including Tesla, Amazon.com and Nvidia Corp all saw declines between 1.9 percent and 3.2 percent. Two-year Treasury note yields, which are highly responsive to Fed policy, increased to 4.826percent which was the highest level in in four months.

As the Federal Aviation Administration announced that the aircraft manufacturer had temporarily suspended delivery of its 787 Dreamliner jets, Boeing Co fell 4.7 percent. On hearing that the US Justice Department might thwart Adobe's $20 billion deal for cloud-based designer platform Figma, the stock fell 7.6 percent.

On the plus side, Beyond Meat saw a 9.2 percent increase as data showed that the company's cost control initiatives were finally paying off. Square increased by 4.2 percent after providing a positive outlook for a crucial profit parameter and announcing that it was reducing employment this year in order to minimize expenses.

