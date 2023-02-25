Feds Collins says more rate hikes required to control US inflation

Boston Feds President foresees rate rises at restrictive level holding there for long

25 February,2023 01:37 am

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The President of Boston Federal Reserve Susan Collins has said that more interest rate rises were required to control the current levels of US inflation.

In prepared remarks for a presentation to a University of Chicago Booth School of Management conference in New York, Collins said, "I foresee future rate rises to reach a sufficiently restrictive level and then holding there for some, probably lengthy time."

Collins said that the inflation rate "remains too high" and that recent data including many robust labor market indicators as well as faster than expected retail sales and producer price inflation all reaffirmed his conviction that they have more work to do to bring inflation down to the two percent objective.

She said that while she was fully aware of the numerous dangers and uncertainties including the potential of a self-fulfilling loss of business and consumer confidence she was optimistic the Fed could cut inflation without causing a major downturn.

Collins is one of the newest regional bank presidents of the US central bank although this year she is not a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee which sets interest rates. Collins, who was a voting member of the FOMC and became the Boston Fed Chief in July 2022 supported each of the aggressive rate increases the Fed implemented last year.

She made the remarks following the release of new data that suggested the United States' lowering inflation pressures might be more durable than assumed.

