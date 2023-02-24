Moscow elicits interest in Pakistan's hydro-power projects

Pakistan has welcomed the Russia's assistance

24 February,2023

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Russia has shown its interest to become part of mega hydro-power projects of Diamer, Bhasha and Dasu by providing electro-mechanical machinery.

Quoting a senior official of the Economic Affairs Division (EAD), an English daily reported that Moscow has shown interest in the Dasu stage-II hydro-power project of 2,160 MW.

"Power Machines" of Moscow has also offered to supply the electro-mechanical equipment for the Diamer-Bhasha Dam Project (4500 MW; comprising 12 units of 375 MW capacity each).

The offer to provide electro-mechanical machinery came during the Inter-Governmental Commission (IGC) meeting here in Islamabad on January 18-20.

Pakistan has welcomed Russia's inclination towards assistance in the construction of the projects, saying the stage II of the Dasu project will begin no earlier than 2026.

The report further states that the Russians are also interested in grid facilities, and Pakistan has asked for assistance in developing SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) systems and distribution system automation.

The Russians have requested information on the projects under consideration for development under the Government-to-Government (GtG) mode.

The projects include The Thakot 1, 2, and 3 Hydro-power projects, the Kari-Mashkur hydro-power project (495 MW) and the Shogo-Sin hydro-power project (495 MW) (132 MW) Overhead Transmission Line from Drosh (Chitral) to Chakdara, with two 500 KV grid stations at both ends (v) Pafian hydro-power project (2400 MW).

