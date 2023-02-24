Nvidia-led surge in chip stocks lifts Wall Street out of Fed blues

Economy expands well in fourth quarter despite much of boost is due to firms stockpiling inventories

24 February,2023 04:46 am

NEW YORK (Reuters) - On Thursday, U.S. stock indexes rose as Nvidia's robust sales estimate encouraged chipmakers and overshadowed concerns that the Federal Reserve would continue rising interest rates despite statistics showing a tight labor market.

As chip manufacturer estimated quarterly sales above projections and cited a jump in use of its chips to power artificial intelligence services like chatbots, Nvidia Inc soared 14.3% to more than 10-month high.

Broadcom Inc., Qualcomm, Intel, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. all saw gains between 0.3% and 3.8%. The SE Semiconductor index in Philadelphia increased by 2.7%.

The number of Americans submitting new unemployment benefit claims surprisingly decreased last week, continuing to reflect stubbornly tight labor market conditions, and hence restrained further advances.

The markets are monitoring Nvidia's earnings releases, according to Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth. Investors aren't paying much attention to the recent economic news, but a highly well-liked company like Nvidia has seen a little increase.

A different survey revealed the economy expanded well in the fourth quarter, although much of the boost in output was due to firms stockpiling inventories. In its second estimate of fourth-quarter GDP, the government said that the gross domestic product climbed 2.7% on an annualized basis last quarter. Analysts predicted a 2.9% increase.

At 33,185.42, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 140.33 points, or 0.42%. S&P 500 was up 23.46 points, or 0.59%, at 4,014.51, and Nasdaq Composite was up 64.38 points, or 0.56%, at 11,571.45.

Among the top 11 S&P 500 sectors, nine had gains. Although Netflix's stock fell 4.6% as a result of news that the entertainment services company was lowering membership costs in 30 countries, the communication services sector fell 0.7%.

The S&P 500 declined for a fourth session on Wednesday as the minutes from the Fed's meeting revealed that virtually all policymakers supported rate increases but agreed that shifting to smaller increases would enable them to better calibrate their actions with new data.

Stock markets have seen volatility this month after a robust January as evidence of a healthy economy and hawkish remarks by central bank officials stoked fears of further rate rises.

