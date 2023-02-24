Energy companies help Canada's main stock index higher

Energy companies help Canada's main stock index higher

24 February,2023

TORONTO (Reuters) - Energy companies helped drive Canada's main stock index higher on Thursday, and shares of Bausch Health and Stantec also gained after positive reports.

The S&P/TSX composite index of the Toronto Stock Exchange was up 37.17 points, or 0.18%, at 20,230.5 at 10:14 a.m. ET.

After falling for five straight days, the energy sector increased by 1.5% as oil prices increased as a result of Russian production restraints and were restricted by forecasted increases in U.S. stocks.

Greg Taylor, chief investment officer at Purpose Investments, stated that the "greatest aspect is that energy equities could have a bit of a rebound, which had been under pressure over the past several days."

As a result of the medical equipment manufacturer beating sales projections for the fourth quarter, shares of Bausch Health Cos increased by 10.7%, boosting the healthcare index by 3.0%.

As a result of the construction business Stantec Inc. exceeding fourth-quarter profit expectations and RBC Capital Markets upgrading the stock to "outperform" from "sector perform," the stock increased by 11.4%. Industrial output increased by 0.4%.

According to statistics from Refinitiv, 63.3% of the TSX firms that have released results have surpassed analysts' estimates for fourth-quarter earnings.

Once the miner announced that one of its units had stopped ore processing activities at the contentious Cobre Panama mine, First Quantum Minerals Inc. was a notable underperformer, falling 3.6%.

Other profits included a 2.5% increase for Loblaw Cos Ltd after the grocer announced annual earnings that were higher than analysts had anticipated and fourth-quarter results that exceeded forecasts.

