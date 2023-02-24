Major Gulf bourses drop on Fed's hawkish tone

Gulf’s biggest lenders, Qatar National Bank and Qatar Islamic Bank, decline 2.1%, 9.6% respectively

24 February,2023 04:39 am

DUBAI (Reuters) - Although the Egyptian index defied the trend, most Gulf bourses finished down on Thursday as investors maintained their caution following the confirmation of a hawkish tone in the U.S. Federal Reserve's most recent meeting's minutes.

The majority of officials concurred that the dangers of rising inflation called for more rate increases, according to the minutes from the most recent Fed meeting, which were released on Wednesday.

The majority of Gulf currencies are tied to the US dollar, and Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar often follow changes in US monetary policy.

Losses across the majority of sectors contributed to a 1.1% decline in Saudi Arabia's benchmark index.

The oil giant Aramco fell 1.9% and Al Rajhi Bank, the largest Islamic bank in the world by assets, fell 2.6% after J.P. Morgan lowered its share target price from 40 riyals to 39 riyals.

Saudi Kayan Petrochemical reported a full-year net loss of 1.24 billion riyals ($330.54 million), down from a profit of 2.39 billion riyals a year earlier, which caused shares to drop 1.9%.

The Qatari Stock Index fell 1.8%, continuing a three-session losing streak. The index experienced losses in virtually all sectors, led by financial and energy firms, with the greatest intraday decrease since January 17.

The biggest lenders in the gulf, Qatar National Bank and Qatar Islamic Bank, both saw declines of 2.1% and 9.6% respectively. This was the worst intraday fall since March 2020 when the shares traded ex-dividend.

The index dropped 0.4% in Abu Dhabi, extending its downtrend to a fourth day. Aldar Properties, a developer of real estate, fell 1.1%, and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank fell 2.3%, both of which had an adverse effect on the index.

Emaar Properties and Emirates NBD, Dubai's largest lender, both had declines of 1.8%, contributing to a 0.4% decline in the benchmark index for Dubai. Losses were also reported in nearly all other sectors.

Egypt's blue-chip index increased 1.4% outside of the Gulf, reversing its previous session's losses.

Gains in various industries helped the index, including Commercial International Bank's 2.9% increase and Egypt Kuwait Holding's 1.9% increase.

The Egypt-based investment holding business announced an increase in net earnings for the fourth quarter.

