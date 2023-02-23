Majority of Feds supported rate hike, meeting minutes show

23 February,2023 04:41 am

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - At their most recent policy meeting a large majority of Federal Reserve officials decided to slow the rate of increases in the benchmark overnight interest rate of the US central bank to a quarter of a percentage point. However, they also concurred that the risks of high inflation remained a key factor shaping monetary policy and necessitated continued rate hikes until it was under control.

According to the minutes from the Jan. 31-Feb. 1 meeting, which were released on Wednesday, "almost all participants agreed that it was appropriate to raise the target range of the federal funds rate by 25 basis points," with many of those saying that would let the Fed better "determine the extent" of future increases.

Interest rates must rise and remain high "until inflation is definitely on a path to 2%," according to participants, who also "largely acknowledged that upside risks to the inflation forecast remained an important element influencing the policy outlook."

Just a "few" attendees at the conference expressed an unequivocal preference for a higher half-percentage-point rise or stated they "could have supported" it.



The minutes showed the Fed maneuvering toward a potential stopping point for its current rate rises, reducing the pace to approach it more cautiously while still leaving open the question of how high rates will ultimately rise in the event inflation does not slow.

The Federal Reserve hiked its policy rate over the course of eight meetings from a starting point near zero last March to the current 4.50%-4.75% range during a year in which the central bank had to play catch-up with an inflation rate that rocketed to a 40-year high.

In the policy statement released on February 1, it was stated that "ongoing increases" would still be required, but the emphasis was shifted from the speed of the upcoming rate hikes to their "extent," a nod to the fact that policymakers believe they may be approaching a rate that is sufficient to continue making progress in reducing inflation.

Since the last meeting, data have showed that the economy is still expanding and creating jobs at an unforeseenly fast rate while also returning more slowly to the Fed's target inflation rate of 2%.

Minutes revealed that Fed officials were still concerned that they could need to take more measures to keep inflation low. This hawkish stance may become more clear when policymakers release updated interest rate and economic estimates at a meeting in four weeks.



The Federal Open Market Committee made substantial progress during the previous year toward an appropriately restrictive stance of monetary policy, participants agreed, according to the minutes, which described an economy that continued to thrive despite a tight labor market.

"However, participants agreed that, while there were indications that the cumulative effect of the Committee's tightening of monetary policy had begun to temper inflationary pressures, inflation remained far over the Committee's longer-run objective of 2% and the labor market remained exceptionally tight."

