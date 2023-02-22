Tanzania approves building of $3.5 billion crude oil pipeline

1,443 km pipeline would transmit crude from oilfields in Lake Albert, Uganda to Tanzanian port

22 February,2023 02:29 am

DAR ES SALAAM (Web Desk) - Notwithstanding worries about the mega-impact project's on human rights and the environment, Tanzania's government approved the building of a $3.5 billion crude oil pipeline on Tuesday.

The 1,443 km (900 mi) pipeline would transmit crude from sizable oilfields being built in Lake Albert in northwest Uganda to a Tanzanian port on the Indian Ocean for export to global markets.

The first oil is anticipated to flow from Uganda in 2025 nearly two decades after deposits were found in one of the bio-diverse regions of the planet. Both nations had to approve the pipeline and Uganda this month granted the project's operator the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) a license.

At a ceremony to receive the permission certificate EACOP Tanzania general manager Wendy Brown remarked, "This construction approval represents another step ahead for EACOP as it authorises beginning of the primary construction operations in Tanzania, assuming conclusion of the ongoing land access procedure."

The Chinese National Offshore Oil Company (CNOOC), France's TotalEnergies, the national oil firms of Tanzania and Uganda and the $10 billion oilfields and pipeline project are all being collaboratively developed.

It has been regarded as a financial blessing for both East African nations, where a large number of people live in poverty. But, rights and environmental activists who claim it threatens the region's vulnerable ecosystem and the livelihoods of tens of thousands of people have come out strongly against it.

This month Uganda began drilling for oil at the CNOOC-run Kingfisher field which is located on the southeast shore of Lake Albert. Concerns have been made about Tilenga, a second oilfield being built by TotalEnergies on the north coast, because it borders Murchison Falls, Uganda's largest national park.

Almost 1.4 billion of the 6.5 billion barrels of petroleum believed to be recoverable under the lake which is a 160-kilometer-long body of water dividing Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

With a production peak of 230,000 barrels per day the reserves are anticipated to last up to 30 years. When it is finished in anticipated 2025 the subterranean heated pipeline will be the longest of its kind. In addition to Tanzanian and Ugandan legislation, EACOP would abide by the strictest international norms, according to Brown.

