Wall Street witnesses decline

Walmart, Home Depot bleak predictions increased concerns of impacted US economy by rising rates

22 February,2023 01:32 am

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Tuesday witnessed a more than one percent decline in the key stock indices on Wall Street as bleak predictions from Walmart and Home Depot increased concerns that the US economy was being negatively impacted by a fast rise in interest rates and rising inflation.

When the No. 1 domestic home improvement company gave a somber profit projection for 2023 and warned of deteriorating demand, Home Depot Inc. dropped 5.4 percent to a three-month low. Prior to its findings the next week smaller rival Lowe's Cos Inc saw a 4.8 percent decline.

Walmart, the largest retailer in the world, lost 0.2 percent after predicting full-year earnings below projections and painting a bleak picture of profit margins being squeezed by higher than anticipated food prices.

Refinitiv statistics stated that the analysts anticipated that S&P 500 earnings will increase by 1.6 percent in 2023 as opposed to the 4.4 percent rise anticipated at the beginning of the year. The consumer discretionary index down 2.1 percent with ten of the top 11 sectors of the S&P 500 falling.

The S&P 500 was down 47.46 points or 1.16 percent to 4,031.63 at 10:02 a.m. ET while the Nasdaq Composite was down 165.27 points or 1.40 percent to 11,622.00. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 424.64 points or 1.26 percent at 33,402.05.

After posting their worst yearly performance in more than a decade in 2022 US equities have increased their gains so far this year as investors anticipated the central bank's string of rate hikes was coming to a stop.

Yet recent economic statistics showed a robust economy with inflation well below the Fed's two percent objective increasing the likelihood of two or three further 25 basis point rises. According to a poll US business activity unexpectedly picked up in February supported by a strong services sector giving the central bank additional leeway to boost rates.

Money market players predict that the benchmark level will peak at 5.3 percent in July and remain there for the duration of the year. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note's yield moved up adding to the depressing atmosphere and putting pressure on growth stocks that are rate-sensitive.

Microsoft, Apple, Amazon.com and Google parent Alphabet all had 1.6 percent to 1.6 percent declines.

In a positive development Meta Platforms gained 0.7 percent after Facebook's parent company said that it was testing Meta Verified, a monthly membership service that allows users to verify their accounts using a government ID and receive a blue badge.

On the NYSE, declining issues outnumbered advancing ones by a ratio of 5.23 to 1 and by a ratio of 3.50 to 1 on the Nasdaq.

The Nasdaq posted 26 new highs and 50 new lows compared to the S&P index's one new 52-week high and one new low.

