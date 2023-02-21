EU calls for fast-track crypto capital rules for banks

21 February,2023 03:51 am

LONDON (Reuters) - If Europe wishes to meet an internationally agreed-upon date, strict capital requirements for banks holding crypto assets must be fast-tracked in the upcoming banking law of the European Union, according to the bloc's leadership.

The implementation of capital requirements for banks' exposures to crypto assets like Stablecoins and Bitcoin has a January 2025 deadline set by the worldwide Basel Committee of banking regulators from the major financial centers of the globe.

In an informal discussion document reviewed by Reuters, the European Commission stated that "banks currently have extremely modest crypto-asset exposures and only a limited engagement in delivering crypto-asset-related services."

Banks have indicated interest in trading crypto currencies on behalf of their clients and in offering services pertaining to crypto currencies.

A legislation in the EU implements Basel's criteria, and if that law is delayed, banks may have to wait longer to enter the cryptocurrency market when new EU regulations for trading crypto assets take effect in 2024.

The EU may either propose a new law or, as requested by the European Parliament, amend the banking bill it is now finalizing in order to implement Basel's crypto regulations.

The measures on crypto assets might be included in the banking law's final version, that is currently being negotiated by the Parliament and EU states, according to the report.

According to the Commission document, this would provide banks with clarity on their needs for crypto-asset exposures and guarantee that risks associated with them are effectively managed.

From a global viewpoint, it would also enable the EU to perfectly align itself with the Basel-level implementation timetable.

The earliest a separate draught legislation would be released is at the end of 2023, according to the article. The mid-2024 elections for Parliament make it more challenging to pass a new law in time for 2025.

The Commission document also advises that in order to verify that crypto assets are appropriately classified, the European Banking Authority (EBA) of the EU may collaborate with the EU's securities watchdog ESMA.

Basel has established punitive capital costs for crypto currencies like Bitcoin that are unbacked, and less restrictive capital charges for Stablecoins that are backed by assets or fiat money.

The study suggested that it could be beneficial to require ESMA and EBA to keep a record of the various categories in which crypto assets are currently categorized.

