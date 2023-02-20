Dar says agreement with IMF will take place this week

20 February,2023 11:37 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Monday the country would conclude the long-awaited deal with the International Monetary Fund this week with all matters almost resolved.

Speaking to the media, he said the finance ministry was making sincere efforts to get the deal signed with the world’s financial body and the agreement was very much on the cards.

When asked about the recent statement of Defence Minister Khawaja Asif about the country already defaulted, he replied Mr Asif would respond to this query in a better way.

The government had passed the mini-budget in the parliament to meet the demands of the IMF regarding the increase of taxes.

