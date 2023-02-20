Malaysia's Jan exports surge 1.6pc YoY, below forecast
Imports in January grew 2.3pc from a year earlier
KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Malaysia’s exports rose 1.6 per cent from a year earlier in January, slower than expected, government data showed on Monday. January’s exports had been forecast to expand 7.4pc, according to 10 economists surveyed by Reuters.
Imports in January grew 2.3pc from a year earlier, data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry showed.
Analysts were expecting an annual increase of 10.1pc.
Malaysia recorded a trade surplus of 18.16 billion ringgit ($4.10 billion) in January, narrowing from a revised surplus figure of 28.14 billion ringgit the previous month.