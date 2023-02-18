IMF considering Sri Lanka's loan without China's pledge

Sri Lanka's $2.9 billion package will be authorized as it receives sufficient assurances, Bloomberg

18 February,2023 02:40 am

COLOMBO (Web Desk) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is considering authorizing a loan for Sri Lanka even without China's pledge of cooperation for debt-restructuring.

The only need standing in the way of the IMF's acceptance of the loan for the island country is China's written commitment, Bloomberg has reported.

The information comes ahead of the US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen traveling to India next week for the G20 financial summit when it is expected that the United States would emphasize removing obstacles to debt restructuring for struggling nations.

The IMF stated earlier in February that Sri Lanka's $2.9 billion rescue package will be authorized as soon as it would received sufficient assurances from bilateral creditors and satisfied the last remaining conditions.

