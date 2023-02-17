Meezan Bank's profit after tax increases 58.3%

Steep growth in markup revenues and other income is main driver of profit gain

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Meezan Bank Ltd said on Thursday that its consolidated profit after tax for the year ended December 31, 2022 increased by 58.3% year over year to Rs45.1 billion.

The company recorded a profit of Rs28.5 billion to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), a notification filed to the PSX stated. Because of this the company's profits per share (EPS) increased from Rs15.77 in 2021 to Rs25.11 in 2022.

The steep growth in markup revenues and other income was the main driver of the profit gain, according to a study by Capital Stake. The bank saw a significant growth of 111% in its earnings from Islamic finance and associated assets from Rs110.1 billion in 2021 to Rs232.3 billion in 2022.

The bank made Rs14.7 billion in fee and commission income in 2022 which is an increase of 35.6% over the Rs10.9 billion the financial institution made in 2021. The company had a little increase in dividend income from Rs542.5 million in 2021 to Rs629.5 million in 2022.

The foreign exchange earnings of Meezan Bank increased by 14.5% to Rs3.6 billion in 2022. The company had reported a foreign exchange gain of Rs3.2 billion the previous year. It reported an increase in other revenue of 47% going from Rs843.5 million in 2021 to Rs1.24 billion in 2022.

Operating costs came to Rs46.8 billion in 2022 up 34% from Rs34.9 billion in 2021. The company reported a substantial increase in worker benefit fund spending of about Rs1 billion. In this heading, Meezan Bank spent Rs962.7 million in 2021 and Rs1.93 billion in 2022.

The bank's payment for other expenses increased dramatically from Rs28.2 million in 2021 to Rs95.2 million in 2022. Meezan Bank's stock price increased throughout the day by Rs4.23 a share to Rs96.63 with 7.23 million shares transacting hands at the PSX.