E&P industry would benefit but steel, chemical and textile will suffer from raised gas prices

15 February,2023 05:07 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The country's E&P (Exploration & Production) industry would benefit from the government's plan to raise gas prices in an effort to placate the International Monetary Fund (IMF) but the steel, chemical, and textile industries will suffer, according to market analysts. They also anticipate an increase in the inflation rate.

The Federal Cabinet's Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) resolved on Monday to raise gas prices for domestic customers by up to 124% beginning on January 1, 2023, in accordance with the IMF's suggestion. To reduce the circular debt in the gas industry, a target income of Rs310 billion from customers is needed in the next six months (January–June 2023)

According to our estimations, the weighted average gas price would actually increase by 43% to Rs885/mmbtu (from Rs620/mmbtu previously), according to Arif Habib Limited.

Although this increase won't completely erase the gas sector's outstanding receivables balance, it will ensure that the current half-year deficiency is closed.

According to the trading firm, this will assist domestic gas utilities (SNGP, SSGC) control their spiraling debt accumulation for the remainder of the current year.

Additionally, it will help E&P businesses, which have been chronically indebted for a long time. Relevantly, OGDC and PPL's 3-year average gas revenue accounts for 44% and 65%, respectively, of the total revenue. A rise in gas costs will thus benefit these businesses, it claimed.

Regarding the fertiliser industry, feed and fuel stock prices are anticipated to rise by 69% and 47%, respectively, to Rs510/mmbtu (currently Rs302/mmbtu) and Rs1,500/mmbtu (currently Rs1,023/mmbtu).

The rise in gas prices, according to AHL, will "negatively impact chemical firms as it fulfills the energy requirements through the gas-based captive power plant," which is how the industry now meets its energy needs.

The steel industry will also be one of the most negatively hit industries in the nation.

The report from AKD Securities also stated that "gas has been hard to come by for captive power generators, cutting through gross margins of players in our universe, with average grid costs during 1HFY23 ranging between Rs35-47/kwh (up 80% YoY amid rising base tariffs and hefty FCAs during the period)."