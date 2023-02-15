Federal Reserve need to gradually raise rates to combat inflation, US central bank officials

Price pressures remain high than drawing solid conclusions from CPI report, say Logan and Barkin

15 February,2023

(Reuters) - Three US central bank officials warned on Tuesday that the Federal Reserve would need to keep gradually raising interest rates in order to combat inflation while two of them suggested that borrowing costs may ultimately need to rise higher than commonly anticipated now.

Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan in a speech delivered in Texas said, "We must be prepared to maintain rate hikes for a longer period than previously expected and if such a course is necessary to respond to changes of the economic outlook or to counterbalance any unwanted easing in circumstances."

The target range for the Fed's policy rate ranges now between 4.50%-4.75%. Consumer prices increased more quickly on a monthly basis in January even as the annual growth continued to progressively decline, according to a significant US government data released earlier on Tuesday.

Both Logan and Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin noted that overall price pressures remain high rather than drawing any solid conclusions from the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report.

When questioned about the most recent CPI figures, Barkin responded, "It's about as predicted." inflation is still averaging 5.0% per year according to the Fed's chosen metric.

Barkin said, "inflation is stabilizing but it's coming down slowly," adding, "I just believe there will be a lot more inertia and tenacity to inflation than perhaps we'd all prefer."

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker during a speech on Tuesday in Philadelphia added that the inflation data had not altered his conviction that interest rates will eventually need to increase above 5%.

"How much more than 5%? It's going to depend a lot on what we see, Harker said, adding that the Fed was certainly near. He said, "Today we received an inflation data that was encouraging in that it is moving down but not swiftly reaching a point where it is high enough to pause. If inflation continues to decline the rate cuts may be possible in 2024, Harker had hinted last week.