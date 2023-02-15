Toyota's prices increase for third time in one month

Highly volatile rupee-dollar parity, economic uncertainty negatively impact IMC’s manufacturing cost

15 February,2023 01:45 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Indus Motor Company (IMC), the maker of Toyota brand in Pakistan, has increased the prices of vehicles for the third time in a row within one month due to rupee-dollar volatile parity and economic concerns.

The prices of the cars has been increased by up to Rs890,000 and the company has issued a notification in this regard to its dealers on February 14.

IMC increased car prices on January 12 followed by a second increase on January 28 and now third time on February 14.

The letter to dealers said that the high volatility of the rupee against the US dollar along with the economic uncertainty had negatively impacted Indus Motor Company’s manufacturing costs. It added that maintaining the existing retail prices was difficult and that it was forced to pass a part to the market.

According to the notification the price of Yaris 1.3MT has increased by Rs200,000 to Rs427,900 while the Corolla version, the 1.6MT, will be sold for Rs5.529 million. Similarly, the price of IMC’s most costly vehicle, Fortuner Diesel Legender, increased by Rs890,000 and will be sold for Rs17.959 million.

In the previous increase the prices were increased fom Rs260,000 to Rs1.16 million on January 28. The prices increased on January 12 ranged between Rs280,000 to Rs1.21 million.

It is also pertinent to mention that other major car manufacturers in the country including Honda Atlas cars, Suzuki, Lucky Motor Corporation (KIA) and Hyundai Nishat Motors have also hiked the prices of their automobiles during the previous one month mainly on concerns over rupee’s devaluation.